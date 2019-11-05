State of Morgan County Schools Address shows next steps for district

The superintendent of Morgan County Schools says moving forward, he wants to focus more on career tech fields.

That was the message from Superintendent Bill Hopkins as he spoke at the State of the Schools Address Tuesday morning. He spoke about this year's successes and several students were able to thank teachers and administrators for preparing them for a successful future.

The superintendent says he wants to continue to provide students with career tech opportunities, especially with the Mazda-Toyota plant coming to North Alabama.

"We want to be special in that. We offer leadership opportunities where students are able to come in and take over and lead," said Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins.

At the end of the event, students at West Morgan Elementary School were celebrated for it being the school with the largest gain in report card scores.