Morgan County Schools seek donations to help with remote learning

Morgan County Schools set up a donation site for businesses, organizations and people in the community who want to help students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order.

The school district says Pepsi Cola Decatur, LLC and other businesses are working to establish a fund for educational assistance. The donations will help pay for needs like WiFi at home and repairs to learning devices. They’re hoping to receive at least $25,000 in donations.

You can donate here or mail checks and pledges to this address:

Morgan County Schools

Attention: Pandemic Assistance

235 Highway 67 South

Decatur, AL 35603