Morgan County Schools resuming free Grab-N-Go meal pick-up

Morgan County Schools are resuming free Grab-N-Go meal pick-up, starting May 6.
Pick-up will continue each Wednesday through May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Union Hill School
- Lacey's Spring School
- Cotaco School
- Eva School
- Sparkman School
- Priceville High
- Falkville Schools
- Danville Middle
- West Morgan Elementary
