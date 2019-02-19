Schools delayed in Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties due to flooding

According to Hank Summerford, the Transportation Director for Morgan County Schools, on Wednesday, schools will be delayed two hours due to flooding.
Cullman County Schools and Lawrence County Schools in Alabama are also delayed two hours on Wednesday due to flooding.
