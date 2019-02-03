Morgan County Rescue squad has 3 rescues in one day

"I remember every single one of them. Never forget them," Mike Overall.

Rescue Squad Chief Mike Overall remembers he's dealt with 6 deaths through his almost ten years with the Morgan County Rescue Squad. Each one, he says, has left a mark.

"You don't never forget, never," said Overall.

Saturday afternoon was no different. Around 2pm, 9-1-1 got a call about an empty boat. When the rescue squad got there, their rescue turned into a recovery. They pulled a body from the water.

"During the middle of that call we had another call for a boat taking on water," said Overall.

Nearby, a boat ran into trouble when it snagged something underwater. That caused the boat and the four people on-board to begin sinking.

"It was an eventful night up until that point....Time to go home," said Overall.

Then there was another call. This time a car was in the water at Riverwalk Marina. The car went in the water when the driver got out while putting it in park.

"When the weather breaks usually after everybody's been cabin fevered, put up for the day, you know, you get a really pretty day everybody is going to get in the water," said Overall.

As more people head out, overall says accidents are going to happen. He says it's impossible to see everything in the river all the time from your boat, but people in or near the water should be prepared

"Have your safety equipment, wear your life jackets, pay attention to your markers and your buoys, and go out and enjoy the day," said Overall.

Overall says in all 6 of his calls that turned deadly in his career, none of the people who died had on a life jacket.