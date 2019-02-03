Clear

Morgan County Rescue squad has 3 rescues in one day

This weekend, we've had a break from the cold weather. Here in the Tennessee Valley, that means, right now, more people are headed out on the water. That's caused a spike in river rescues. In Decatur, the Morgan County Rescue Squad rushed to help several times this weekend.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 4:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"I remember every single one of them. Never forget them," Mike Overall.

Rescue Squad Chief Mike Overall remembers he's dealt with 6 deaths through his almost ten years with the Morgan County Rescue Squad. Each one, he says, has left a mark.

"You don't never forget, never," said Overall.

Saturday afternoon was no different. Around 2pm, 9-1-1 got a call about an empty boat. When the rescue squad got there, their rescue turned into a recovery. They pulled a body from the water.

"During the middle of that call we had another call for a boat taking on water," said Overall.

Nearby, a boat ran into trouble when it snagged something underwater. That caused the boat and the four people on-board to begin sinking.

"It was an eventful night up until that point....Time to go home," said Overall.

Then there was another call. This time a car was in the water at Riverwalk Marina. The car went in the water when the driver got out while putting it in park.

"When the weather breaks usually after everybody's been cabin fevered, put up for the day, you know, you get a really pretty day everybody is going to get in the water," said Overall.

As more people head out, overall says accidents are going to happen. He says it's impossible to see everything in the river all the time from your boat, but people in or near the water should be prepared

"Have your safety equipment, wear your life jackets, pay attention to your markers and your buoys, and go out and enjoy the day," said Overall.

Overall says in all 6 of his calls that turned deadly in his career, none of the people who died had on a life jacket.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events