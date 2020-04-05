Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County Rescue Squad called in after person falls at Hughes Cave Full Story

Morgan County Rescue Squad called in after person falls at Hughes Cave

The Morgan County Sheriff's office said a caller reported that someone fell about 30 feet.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office along with the Morgan County Rescue Squad and Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are responding after a person reportedly fell at Hughes Cave.

They said a caller reported that someone fell about 30 feet. 

Air Evac is also being called in.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

