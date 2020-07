Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said there are about 20 polling locations in the Decatur city limits. Wearing a mask is not required to vote, but it's highly encouraged.

In Morgan County, poll workers will be wearing masks and each voter gets their own pen.

Social distancing will be encouraged and Plexiglas was installed. Sanitizing stations and wipes are also available.

Judge Cain says he and his team are on standby to respond if any problems are reported.