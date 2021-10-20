Clear
Morgan County Jail staff find shotgun shell inside inmate

The booking team at Morgan County Jail found what appears to be a shotgun shell during an inmate's body scan.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office identified the foreign object as "allegedly a .410 shell."

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a public service announcement Wednesday to potential inmates — please don’t swallow a shotgun shell before visiting.

The sheriff’s office said their PSA was courtesy of the Morgan County Jail’s “friendly booking team,” which found such a shell inside an inmate. The department shared an image from their body scanner to Facebook on Wednesday, identifying the foreign object as “allegedly a .410 shell.”

“We have just as many questions as you do,” the sheriff’s office said in their post.

