Morgan County Jail staff find shotgun shell inside inmate

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a public service announcement Wednesday to potential inmates — please don’t swallow a shotgun shell before visiting.

The sheriff’s office said their PSA was courtesy of the Morgan County Jail’s “friendly booking team,” which found such a shell inside an inmate. The department shared an image from their body scanner to Facebook on Wednesday, identifying the foreign object as “allegedly a .410 shell.”

“We have just as many questions as you do,” the sheriff’s office said in their post.