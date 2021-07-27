Morgan County Jail inmate indicted in attack on corrections officer

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Morgan County Jail inmate with assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.

Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, of Alpine is accused of assaulting an on-duty corrections officer in the Morgan County Jail in April. (Read more about that HERE)

Burns faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin B. Mark is prosecuting the case.