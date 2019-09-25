Morgan County Jail inmate dies

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was found unresponsive today in the jail’s medical unit.
Lifesaving measures were started and he was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he died.
Sheriff’s Office command staff and Coroner Jeff Chunn are on scene.
Chunn said the inmate was 44 years old. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is underway.
