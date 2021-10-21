Morgan County Jail trustees start cleanup after juveniles vandalize church

Trustees from the Morgan County Jail visited St. John Missionary Baptist Church to help clean up after four juveniles ransacked the place of worship.

"We are able to help this community that has already helped us," said one of the trustees.

Trustees have made mistakes in their own lives that led to them being locked up in jail, but now, they're looking for a second chance, a chance they say those four juveniles also need.

"Most of us here are trying to better our lives, and that's the goal for everybody now, you know, to better yourself and help the next person," said one trustee.

A number of trustees said the kids were troubled and made a bad decision, and they hope the kids have the chance to better themselves.

"Everybody slips up every now and then, but the goal is to learn from it and do better," said one trustee.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said these men didn't have to be there but chose to be there.

"We're grateful we have men in our community, even in the jail," Puckett said. "They're still good people, wanting to help."

The cleanup is light at the end of the tunnel, allowing Deacon Amos Burton to take a deep breath and get ready for Sunday's service.

"It just doesn't get any better than this," Burton said. "We're so proud of ... all the people that are concerned and shared our pain with us."

The goal is to have the church ready for mass on Sunday. You can donate to the church here.