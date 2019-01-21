Morgan County Humane Society may be forced to close

The Morgan County Humane Society is nearly out of options.

"The only thing that we really need to do is pay our bills out here to keep the shelter open," the Morgan County Humane Society director, Robyn Purdy, said.

Purdy knows that's easier said than done.

"We're down to less than $750 in the bank, and that's pretty low if our bills are $1,400 a month," Purdy said.

Purdy calls herself the humane society's founding mother. She helped open it more than five years ago. Her goal was to help as many pets as possible.

"This is my dream, and it was just to help the animals," Purdy said.

Now, just six months before the six year anniversary, her dream is in jeopardy. Purdy told WAAY 31 the entire humane society was built on donations. Purdy is now counting on that same generous spirit in order to get through February.

"Every time that we've ever gotten tight in the shelter, somebody has stepped forward and helped," Purdy said.

The Morgan County Humane Society is its own entity and funded totally on donations. The Morgan County Animal Shelter is funded by the county commission.

Volunteer Emily Thornton is familiar with both and said losing the humane society would really hurt the animals.

"We've had cats that have been here since they were kittens, so I think it would be very heart-crushing for them to lose their home," Thornton said.

WAAY 31 also reached out to Darren Tucker who is the head of the Morgan County Animal Control and Shelter. He said if the humane society goes under, the shelter would be open to taking in its animals or helping to get them to other rescue groups.