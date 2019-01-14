Morgan County Fair Chair: Fairgrounds sold after more than 60 years

Jon Wiley, chairman of the Morgan County Fair, told WAAY 31 that after more than 60 years the fairgrounds have new ownership. WAAY 31 talked to people in Morgan County who have mixed feelings about the annual event losing its familiar home.

"It's Morgan County. We gotta have a fair here," Jo-wan James said.

Wiley said there will be, he just doesn't know where. He said the fairgrounds former owners, the Decatur Morgan County State Products Mart Authority, have already sold the land and the deal is set to close as early as next month.

We called around to find out who the new owners are and no one knew, but James said whoever they are he hopes they put the community first.

"It's always been community focused since I was a little kid and before then," James said.

Wiley told WAAY 31 both the old and new owners of the fairgrounds are meeting sometime Tuesday, and that's when he's hoping to learn more about the fate of this years county fair.

"I hope they make it even better," James said.

Stedman Garner is confident they will.

"It's exciting to see someone else come in and have an opportunity to do what they see fit with it," Garner said.

Garner told WAAY 31 his wife grew up going to the fair and he often drives by the fairgrounds. He said he understands the sentimental connection.

"Sometimes change can upset people, but in the long run I think it could be a big positive," Garner said.

WAAY 31 called the State Products Mart Authority to try to get more details about the sale and wasn't able to get in touch with anyone.

Wiley also told us the fair is negotiating with the new fairground owners to see if the fair can stay there this year. He said even if that works out the fair is still raising money and looking for another place to set up future fairs.

In addition to the Morgan County Fair, the fairgrounds are also home to the Daikin Festival and other community events.