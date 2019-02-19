Morgan County, Decatur law enforcement conduct school drug sweep

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with school administrators, conducted a narcotic sweep of A.P. Brewer High School on Tuesday.
Multiple Morgan County Sheriff and Decatur Police Department K-9 Units participated in the search, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Through collaboration with the school’s administration instructional time disruption was minimal.
No scheduled narcotics were found, Swafford said.
