Morgan County, Decatur law enforcement conduct school drug sweep

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with school administrators, conducted a narcotic sweep of A.P. Brewer High School on Tuesday.

Multiple Morgan County Sheriff and Decatur Police Department K-9 Units participated in the search, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Through collaboration with the school’s administration instructional time disruption was minimal.

No scheduled narcotics were found, Swafford said.

