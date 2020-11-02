Morgan County, Decatur city officials give Coronavirus update

Mayor Bowling said that Morgan County saw an increase of 232 cases from Friday to Monday morning. He added that's a 8.62 percent weekly increase. He noted that Morgan County is a high risk county and asked those celebrating Thanksgiving to make a plan to stay safe.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers explained that they have 27 positive in-patients in the hospital. That's down from 39 a week ago. There are 5 presumptive patients. There are 8 in the intensive care unit and 5 on ventilators. The work to get the new Coronavirus unit set up is still underway. Monday morning the hospital held employee orientation for around 5 new employees for that unit.

Alabama Department of Public Health Assistant Administrator for the Northern District Michael Glenn said there are 194,892 total cases state wide with 2,973 total deaths.

He said there are 4,567 total cases in Morgan County. Over last 14 days, 617 confirmed cases were added in the county. That's 13.5 percent of total number of cases of the year. 6 percent of tests in Morgan County are coming back positive. 10 of the 12 counties in his region are at a high or very high rate of community transmission. 98.9 percent have recovered from this virus, that includes all age groups.