Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass to face death penalty in Morgan County

A suspected double murderer could have to pay for his alleged crimes with his life.

On Tuesday, the Morgan County District Attorney announced plans to pursue a death sentence against accused killer Ricardo Bass during a preliminary hearing for Bass.

Tuesday's hearing only involved one witness. That man, a Decatur police detective, went over step by step a deadly shooting at a Wavaho gas station where Mark Nicholson was murdered. The killing was captured on surveillance video, and that video was shown in court.

Media was not able to view the video and it was shown without audio, but the Decatur police detective says Nicholson was pumping gas at the Wavaho when Bass approached him, shooting him twice --- once in the head and once in the neck. He said Nicholson was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.

After the shooting, the detective said Bass turns Nicholson over and begins feeling through his pockets. In the car Bass was driving, police say they found Nicholson's debit and insurance card. They also found his driver's license near a cemetery, where other surveillance shows Bass running by on that same morning.

According to the statement Bass made to detectives, Nicholson was aggressive toward him and Bass shot him in self defense. Prosecutors say that claim is simply not true based on the surveillance video.

The detective says they were able to identify Bass through surveillance footage showing him purchasing a beer right before the shooting, and exterior footage showing the actual shooting. The clerk also identified Bass as the shooter in a line up

The district attorney says the details of this case are why he is pursuing the death penalty against Bass.

"Just given the nature of the offense, the manner in which it was carried out, just a complete and utter disregard and respect for life, I think the capital penalty in this case is justified," Scott Anderson, the Morgan County District Attorney, said.

Mark Nicholson's daughter and parents were in the courtroom Tuesday and were visibly upset, even crying at times as the detective went over details of the fatal shooting. Anderson says Nicholson's family is heartbroken.

"I mean you can just imagine, I don't care how old you are how old your children are you love them," Anderson said. 'And, your children are never supposed to go first especially in a tragic violent action like this. so, yeah they're distraught, but their only words were thank you for taking care of this for us so we're glad to do that," he said.

Bass is also facing capital murder charges in Madison County for the shooting death that happened on that same day.

He appeared unemotional in court, and was looking around throughout his hearing. But detectives say Bass was emotional during the interrogation.