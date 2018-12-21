Clear

Morgan County DA holds press conference about jail food funds

WAAY 31 will livestream this at 1:30 p.m.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson is holding a news conference Friday afternoon about how funds intended to go towards feeding inmates in the Morgan County jail were used by Sheriff Ana Franklin. This has been a controversial subject over the past few years.

The conference will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur. WAAY 31 will livestream this.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events