Morgan County DA holds press conference about jail food funds

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson is holding a news conference Friday afternoon about how funds intended to go towards feeding inmates in the Morgan County jail were used by Sheriff Ana Franklin. This has been a controversial subject over the past few years.
The conference will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur. WAAY 31 will livestream this.
