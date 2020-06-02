Morgan County DA: Decatur ‘conman’ gets more than 5 life sentences on theft charge

A Decatur man was sentenced to multiple life sentences by a Morgan County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday.

Gregory Ray Steenson, 51, was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, three consecutive life sentences, and two concurrent 20-year sentences.

In February, Steenson entered guilty pleas to seven counts of theft I, one count of theft II, and one count of possession of a forged instrument II, according to a news release from Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Anderson said all charges stemmed from Steenson’s involvement in the former Performance Auto Sales car lot.

According to the release, “Steenson elected to submit to a jury whether sufficient aggravating circumstances existed as alleged by the prosecution. The jury found beyond a reasonable doubt that all aggravating circumstances were proven by the prosecution.

“This finding by the jury allowed Circuit Judge Charles Elliott to deviate from the sentencing guidelines recommended by the Alabama Sentencing Commission.”

For example, the sentencing range for all of Steenson’s charges would have been 27 to 115 months in prison. The jury’s finding set the maximum punishment on the theft I charge to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Steenson previously was convicted of federal bank fraud and served time in federal prison.

After posting bond on the current charges, Steenson’s bond was revoked for being involved in a similar used automobile scheme in Birmingham, Anderson said.

Anderson also said Steenson’s punishment will “protect the citizens of Morgan County and Alabama from this conman for some time to come.”