Morgan County, Cullman men get decades in prison for roles in North Alabama meth conspiracy

Two men tied to a North Alabama methamphetamine conspiracy face many years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Melvin “Froggy” Rolin of Cullman to 24 years and 7 months in prison.

Rolin is the leader of a North Alabama drug conspiracy responsible for importing more than 90 kilograms of pure methamphetamine into Cullman, Morgan, Madison and Limestone counties, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

Rolin pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between January 2016 and February 2018.

Rolin also pleaded guilty to distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine on Feb. 3, 2018, and to possessing a North American Arms .22 magnum caliber pistol firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release said.

Barry Williams of Morgan County received a sentence of 12 ½ years in prison for his role in the drug conspiracy.

Williams pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between January 2016 and February 2018. Rolin also pleaded guilty to distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine on Jan. 31, 2018, the release said.

“There is no day light between local, state and federal law enforcement,” Town said. “These prosecutions represent the hard work of many of our law enforcement partners and exemplify our global efforts to stop the influx of dangerous drugs like methamphetamine being brought into our communities. These defendants will now be joined by other drug dealers in a federal prison.”

“Drugs and guns are a deadly combination that often end with violent acts,” Morris said. “Today’s sentences should send a resounding message to all drug dealers in Alabama. We will target you, investigate you, and ensure that you go to prison in order to make our communities safe.”

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence as part of Project Guardian, continue to focus on reducing violent crime as the criminal element knows no geographical boundaries,” Watson said.

The DEA, ATF along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and Cullman County Sherriff’s Office investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted.