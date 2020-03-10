Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County Commission to appeal judge’s decision over sales tax dispute

A judge ruled in favor of schools in a Morgan County sales tax dispute.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Commission will appeal after a judge ruled in favor of schools in a dispute over the disbursement of sales taxes.

The judge ruled that the bulk of online sales taxes received by the commission must be disbursed to school districts in the county.

Commission Chairman Ray Long said they've told their attorneys to file an appeal.

A law that went into effect in late 2019 gives most online sales tax revenue to schools. The county commission called this unconstitutional, and commissioners said they wouldn’t disperse the $1 million as the law requires.

The judge ordered the online sales tax funds that had been held in escrow and future online sales tax funds must be distributed in accordance with the law.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events