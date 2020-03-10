The Morgan County Commission will appeal after a judge ruled in favor of schools in a dispute over the disbursement of sales taxes.
The judge ruled that the bulk of online sales taxes received by the commission must be disbursed to school districts in the county.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said they've told their attorneys to file an appeal.
A law that went into effect in late 2019 gives most online sales tax revenue to schools. The county commission called this unconstitutional, and commissioners said they wouldn’t disperse the $1 million as the law requires.
The judge ordered the online sales tax funds that had been held in escrow and future online sales tax funds must be distributed in accordance with the law.
Related Content
- Morgan County Commission to appeal judge’s decision over sales tax dispute
- Judge rules in favor of schools in Morgan County sales tax dispute
- Morgan County Commission believes new online sales tax law is unconstitutional
- Morgan County Commission sued over not giving online sales tax revenues to schools
- Morgan County educators appear in Montgomery court over sales tax dispute
- Morgan County Commission gives money to Mazda Toyota Plant
- Morgan County Commission to pay for 40 new bulletproof vests
- State commission files complaint against indicted Limestone County judge
- Appeals court to reconsider decision in Alabama wage lawsuit
- Judge rules against President Trump in records dispute with Congress