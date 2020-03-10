Morgan County Commission to appeal judge’s decision over sales tax dispute

The Morgan County Commission will appeal after a judge ruled in favor of schools in a dispute over the disbursement of sales taxes.

The judge ruled that the bulk of online sales taxes received by the commission must be disbursed to school districts in the county.

Commission Chairman Ray Long said they've told their attorneys to file an appeal.

A law that went into effect in late 2019 gives most online sales tax revenue to schools. The county commission called this unconstitutional, and commissioners said they wouldn’t disperse the $1 million as the law requires.

The judge ordered the online sales tax funds that had been held in escrow and future online sales tax funds must be distributed in accordance with the law.