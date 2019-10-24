Morgan County Commission gives money to Mazda Toyota Plant

Morgan County is fulfilling its promise to give money to the Mazda Toyota plant. Today commissioners approved the transfer of half a million dollars from the general fund. It's part of a deal they made with the City of Huntsville, regarding the economic incentives to lure the plant to North Alabama. Commissioners call it a wise use of tax dollars.

"When you talk about the probably the thousands of people from Morgan County that's going to get get high-paying jobs out of this, it's really not that much money to be investing in the future of Morgan County," said Morgan County Commission Chair, Ray Long.

The Mazda Toyota plant will employ 4,000 workers. Production begins in 2021.