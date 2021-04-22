Morgan County 911 upgrades call center, computer software

The Morgan County 911 is making sure you get the best response when it comes to emergencies.

The center upgraded both their physical space and their software.

Morgan County 911 Director Jeanie Pharis says the upgrades were "badly needed."

The center was improved so that dispatchers can be more comfortable.

Dispatchers work 12 hours shifts, so Pharis says it's important they are in a relaxed environment, especially since they work such long hours.

The call center also upgraded to a new computer-aided-dispatch system, or CAD, to stay up with the times.

Pharis says it will help to make the time between when you call 911 to when emergency responders arrive a lot shorter.

"This allows them, the software, is going to allow them an upgraded way to hopefully get responders started even faster than what they have been," Pharis said.

Pharis says the most important thing when dispatching a call is improving response time.

The Morgan County 911 dispatches for multiple fire and police departments; places like Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, even Calhoun Community College police.