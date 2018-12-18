Morgan Co. Sheriff agrees to plead guilty to failing to file tax return for 2015

The Morgan County Sheriff, Ana Woodard Franklin, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of failure to file a personal income tax return for 2015, the U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Holloman announced on Tuesday.

“We expect all of our citizens, to include and especially our public officials to promptly and accurately file their tax returns,” Town said. “The Department of Justice will continue to federally charge those who fail to do so. We appreciate the investigative work of IRS-CID and FBI Birmingham.”

The penalty for this crime includes a maximum one-year sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.

"As we approach the tax filing season, this case should be an example of what happens when you fail to file and pay your taxes,” Holloman said. “Doing so may subject you to significant penalties, fines, and the possibility of jail time.”