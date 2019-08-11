A woman from Morgan County is now dead after she crashed her van into a tree.
The crash happened just after 11:30 Saturday night off Union Hill Church Road in Falkville.
State troopers identified the woman as 28-year-old Christal Miller from Eva.
Troopers say Miller was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene
Related Content
- Morgan Co. woman dies in crash
- Morgan County woman dies in Cullman County crash
- Tanner woman dies in crash
- Arab man dies in Morgan County wreck
- Leighton woman dies in early Sunday crash
- Athens woman dies after vehicle crash
- Oneonta woman dies in Sunday crash
- Tennessee woman dies in Madison County crash
- Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase
- Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies recovering after crash
Scroll for more content...