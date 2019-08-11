Clear
Morgan Co. woman dies in crash

28-year-old Christal Miller from Eva died in the crash.

Aug 11, 2019
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A woman from Morgan County is now dead after she crashed her van into a tree.

The crash happened just after 11:30 Saturday night off Union Hill Church Road in Falkville.

State troopers identified the woman as 28-year-old Christal Miller from Eva.

Troopers say Miller was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene

