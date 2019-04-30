Morgan Co. sheriff shares strengths, struggles of first 100 days in office

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett has been in office for 100 days now, and we’re learning more about the growth and the obstacles he’s been facing since taking the job in January.

“I’m blessed," Sheriff Ron Puckett said. "Honored and blessed to work with these men and women.”

One hundred days in and Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says he couldn’t love his job any more.

And it’s not just because he’s hearing how well he’s doing. He says it’s been a team effort since the start.

“It’s not ‘Ron Puckett,’ it’s ‘the sheriff’s office.’ We would not be successful today without the men and women who work here and love what they do," Puckett said. "They know how to do what they do well, and they do it with a smile on their face.”

Sheriff Puckett says, since he’s been in office, the department has issued several promotions and added many new faces, including more deputies on the road, an accountant, and a public information officer—whom the sheriff says has been one of the biggest assets.

“Everywhere I go, people talk about our social media sites and how well they’re informed, and how thankful they are that we are giving them that information," Puckett said.

With all of those posts on social media, and their recent partnership with the app, Nextdoor, you’d never know the sheriff’s biggest challenge has been technology.

“Our computer system has been down and really not working well," Puckett said.

But he says that should be fixed in the near future. Not to mention, they have a new app coming that will help to keep folks informed of what’s going on in the county.

“They can look at pistol permits, they can look at inmates, they can search sex offenders," Puckett said.

Overall, Sheriff Puckett says he’s looking forward to the future, with one main goal in mind.

“We are determined to do the best we can to help Morgan County citizens be protected," he said.

The sheriff tells WAAY 31 he hopes their computer issues are resolved within the next two weeks.

As far as the new app goes, he says they’ll be announcing its launch date on their social media pages once it’s ready and available for download.