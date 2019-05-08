Morgan Co. sheriff asks for help finding wanted felon

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Sales from Decatur.

The sheriff's office says Sales drove off Wednesday afternoon when deputies attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says, after a long pursuit, Sales jumped out of the car and fled on foot, letting the vehicle continue to move forward and destroy a brick mailbox.



Photo: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Photo: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

According to the sheriff's office, once on foot, Sales entered a home occupied by an 8-year-old girl and locked himself in there while her family was in the yard. The sheriff's office says he ran through the house and out the back door, with deputies in pursuit.

Morgan County narcotics agents were able to identify the suspect as Tyler Sales, a wanted felon.

According to the sheriff's office, in addition to numerous other active felony warrants, Sales is now charged with burglary third-degree, multiple counts of reckless endangerment and attempting to flee/elude law enforcement. He also has charges pending for multiple counts of running stop signs, improper lane usage, running red lights and reckless driving charges.

Anyone with information about Sales' whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office through Central Dispatch at 256-301-1174. The sheriff's office says suspects can surrender themselves at the Morgan County Jail 24 hours a day.