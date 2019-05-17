Morgan Co. sheriff arrests woman for chemical endangerment of a child, manslaughter

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Britney Ball, 32, of Hartselle was arrested at a home in Somerville on a felony warrant for chemical endangerment of a child and manslaughter. She was booked in the Cullman County Jail without bond.

The sheriff's office says while searching the home, deputies made contact with Shawn Holder, 38, of Decatur. He was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic warrant with Priceville police and was booked in the Morgan County Jail.



Shawn Holder; Photo from @morgan_sheriff on Twitter Shawn Holder; Photo from @morgan_sheriff on Twitter

According a spokesperson for the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, the warrant for chemical endangerment of a child and manslaughter was issued from a grand jury indictment.