Morgan Co. sheriff: Woman arrested after multi-county pursuit of stolen vehicle

Shasta Finley

The suspect received multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:07 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Thursday that multiple agencies assisted with.

The sheriff's office says after being pursued into Morgan County by Arab police officers, the pursuit once again entered into Marshall County, where the driver, 32-year-old Shasta Finley from Toney, fled on foot.


Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Finley was arrested by Arab police after being tracked into an abandoned camper, the sheriff's office says. She has an outstanding warrant with Morgan County for failure to pay (unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance).

Finley received multiple misdemeanor and felony charges and will be extradited to the Morgan County Sheriff Office.

