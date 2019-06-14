The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Thursday that multiple agencies assisted with.
The sheriff's office says after being pursued into Morgan County by Arab police officers, the pursuit once again entered into Marshall County, where the driver, 32-year-old Shasta Finley from Toney, fled on foot.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Finley was arrested by Arab police after being tracked into an abandoned camper, the sheriff's office says. She has an outstanding warrant with Morgan County for failure to pay (unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance).
Finley received multiple misdemeanor and felony charges and will be extradited to the Morgan County Sheriff Office.
Related Content
- Morgan Co. sheriff: Woman arrested after multi-county pursuit of stolen vehicle
- DeKalb County sheriff arrests several suspects after vehicle pursuits
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest
- Suspect arrested after standoff, pursuit with Morgan Co. deputies
- Morgan County sheriff: Woman's fake snake bite uncovers real warrants
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after standoff in Danville
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
- Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape
- Morgan County sheriff: Man caught during burglary
- Multi-agency bust nets 2 pounds of meth, 3 arrests in Morgan County