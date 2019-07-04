Clear
Morgan Co. sheriff: Traffic stop leads to chase, man arrested on multiple charges

The suspect was booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody on multiple charges after being pulled over by deputies for running a stop sign.

The sheriff's office says when the driver noticed the deputies attempting to stop him, he sped up and began driving erratically in an effort to get away, nearly hitting other vehicles. Deputies pursued the vehicle on Highway 231 in the Lacey's Spring community and into Marshall County, according to the department.


The sheriff's office says the pursuit ended in a restaurant parking lot, and deputies arrested the driver, 47-year-old Tracy Owens from Arab. He was charged with attempting to elude, illegal possession of a prescription drug, drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations.

Owens was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond hasn't been set yet.

