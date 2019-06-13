Morgan Co. sheriff: Hartselle woman used stolen card to buy designer shoes, inmate phone service

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Carson Chapman from Hartselle, on Wednesday for identity theft after investigators used a shoe order and tracking information to locate her.

The sheriff's office says on Tuesday, a person reported they'd been a victim of identity theft. The victim said they'd been contacted by their credit card company on June 9 and told their card had been used to purchase designer shoes, cell phone service and inmate phone and ATM service.

With the shoe order, tracking information and IP address, investigators were able to contact Chapman, who admitted to making the fraudulent purchases. She was arrested and charged with identity theft first-degree and was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.