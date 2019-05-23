Morgan Co. sheriff: 2 men arrested after vehicle search at Priceville McDonald’s

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says two suspects were arrested on drug-related charges on May 22 after deputies found a suspicious vehicle at the McDonald’s on Point Mallard Parkway in Priceville.

The sheriff's office says while approaching the vehicle, deputies saw a passenger throw something in the floorboard and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle.



Photo from @MorganSheriffOffice Photo from @MorganSheriffOffice

According to the sheriff's office, the passenger, 39-year-old Jonathan Barnett from Hartselle, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after exiting the vehicle. The sheriff's office says another passenger, 31-year-old Oneil Boucher from Huntsville, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle contained heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Boucher was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone) and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3,300.

Barnett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and his bond was set at $300. Both suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail.