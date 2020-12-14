Morgan Co. officials give Coronavirus update

Mayor Tab Bowling said in the last 14 days Morgan Co. added more than 22 percent of county's total cases since beginning of pandemic. Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said the hospital has 86 positive cases with 10 additional presumptive positive. There are 17 Coronavirus patients in the ICU, 22 total. 16 Coronavirus patients are on the ventilator.

Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith explained that the vaccine will go to health care workers first. She also explained that Morgan County has 7,616 confirmed cases with more than 1,000 probable cases. Smith said they expect Alabama to pass 300,000 cases within the next few days. In the last 2 weeks, more than 50 percent of tests done in Morgan Co. have come back positive. The county is up to 64 deaths.