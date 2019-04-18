Decatur man arrested after agents seize drugs, guns and more

The Morgan County Sheriff Office says a suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a multi-agency investigation into a large marijuana drug trafficking organization.
Agencies conducted search warrants on members of the drug trafficking organization in Morgan and Cullman counties. Officials seized 12 pounds of marijuana, seven firearms, a money counter, $1,070 in cash and numerous rounds of ammunition.
Photo courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Agents arrested Dillon Edmond, 19, of Decatur for unlawful possession of marijuana first-degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $25,300 bond.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and other potential suspects could be arrested.
