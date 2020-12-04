Morgan Co. deputy undergoing transplant operation to repair injury caused by bull

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy injured by his family's bull over the summer is getting an intestine transplant Friday at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Caleb Brooks was severely injured in August, and his intestines were so damaged they ultimately had to be removed. He was accepted to the Cleveland Clinic shortly afterward.

Madeline Johnson Brooks, Caleb Brooks' wife, posted on Facebook this morning in the "Our Journey #Paying4Brooks" group. (See more here)

She said his surgery began this morning at 6:45 AM, and could last for more than 12 hours. She said that because of when his injury happened, and the fact that he's only receiving one organ, the surgery could be shorter than that.

She said she's expecting updates every few hours as the surgery continues.

Here's what she posted as of 9:20 a.m. Friday:

"The nurse called to let me know the organ just arrived to the OR from transport.

"They have prepared Caleb internally while they were waiting on the intestine. Now they will prep the intestine, and she will give me another call when they are placing it in Caleb.

"This transplant process is so crazy, yet amazing at the same time. The fact that half of our transplant team was able to fly to a different area, harvest the intestine, and fly back with it to place it in caleb, all while the other half of our team prepared Caleb is just beyond me!

"She said that Caleb is still doing great under anesthesia!

"I know God is right there with him.

"Take this time to pray for all of our team and for god to guide every single persons hand that is involved with his transplant! Pray caleb continues to hang in there for the rest of surgery"