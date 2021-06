The Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Lane Road in unincorportated Hartselle. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot to death.

He was identified as Demetres Orr.

Investigations say Kellie Hurley is a person of interest in the case. They ahave not released a photo of Hurley.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Morgan Co, 911 at 256-350-4613.