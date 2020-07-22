Authorities remove body from water in Morgan County

Morgan County deputies responded Wednesday morning after a body was found in the water.

It was found near Bluff City Landing on the Tennessee River. They were able to remove the body from the water.

The call came in at 5:57 a.m from someone walking by at Bluff City Landing, which is a boat ramp off Bluff City Road in Somerville. The body is that of a male.

It's still an active investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded and is assisting the Morgan County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.