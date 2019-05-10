Morgan Co. deputies investigating shooting on Bethel Circle in Hartselle

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office say deputies have responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Bethel Circle in Hartselle.
The sheriff's office says the scene is secure, and an investigation is underway. We are working to gather more information and will update this story.
