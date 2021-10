Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Falkville Police Department are seeking a man who ran into a wooded area between Interstate 65 and Douglas and Piney Grove roads.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted a traffic stop near Exit 322 and the individual, described as a Black man wearing a white shirt and black pants, ran away.

Use caution if you are in the area.

If you have information on the man, call Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613.