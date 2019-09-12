Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Thursday became a high-speed chase in Lacey's Spring.
The department says deputies tried to stop a red Mustang with no tag on Highway 231. They say the suspect, 37-year-old Ivan Antonio Santiago, fled from deputies.
Once the vehicle was stopped, the sheriff's office says the suspect tried to flee on foot, but was tasered. Santiago was arrested on warrants for burglary from another county. Traffic-related charges are pending.
The sheriff's office says, at the same time, a traffic stop in Danville ended with an arrest on an outstanding warrant from Lawrence County, and a traffic stop in Somerville led to an arrest on five outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Man in custody after traffic stop turned high-speed chase in Morgan County
- Morgan County high-speed chase ends in arrests, drug bust
- 2 suspects arrested after high-speed chase in Morgan County
- Morgan County sheriff: Laceys Spring traffic stop finds pills, paraphernalia
- Morgan Co. sheriff: Traffic stop leads to chase, man arrested on multiple charges
- Morgan County man charged after deputies stop chase with Taser
- Morgan County sheriff: Man caught during burglary
- 4 detained after high speed chase
- Morgan County sheriff says 2 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
- High speed car chase causes Limestone County schools lockdown