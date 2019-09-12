Clear

Sheriff: Man in custody after traffic stop turned high-speed chase in Morgan County

Ivan Antonio Santiago; Courtesy of Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

The suspect was arrested on warrants for burglary. Traffic-related charges are pending.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Thursday became a high-speed chase in Lacey's Spring.

The department says deputies tried to stop a red Mustang with no tag on Highway 231. They say the suspect, 37-year-old Ivan Antonio Santiago, fled from deputies.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the sheriff's office says the suspect tried to flee on foot, but was tasered. Santiago was arrested on warrants for burglary from another county. Traffic-related charges are pending.

The sheriff's office says, at the same time, a traffic stop in Danville ended with an arrest on an outstanding warrant from Lawrence County, and a traffic stop in Somerville led to an arrest on five outstanding misdemeanor warrants. 

