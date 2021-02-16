Morgan County avoids major road issues Tuesday as snow continues to fall

All day Tuesday, snow fell in Decatur and throughout Morgan County.

The majority of the snow was by the Tennessee River. While it was a sight to see, not many people ventured outside due to the frigid temperatures.

One woman who lives in Decatur did brave the cold temperatures this afternoon to witness the snow for herself.

"It's calming and peaceful, everything shuts down and it's nice and quiet. I just like to sit there and watch the snowfall," Anne C. said.

Drivers still hit the roads, but the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency said there were no problems during the day.

Monday night, crews dealt with about 10 downed trees and some powerlines. However, Tuesday night has been calm for first responders as far as weather-related calls.

"It just goes to show that people here in Morgan Co. have heeded the warning from the meteorologist on TV, the National Weather Service, and all the public safety agencies to just stay off the roads, stay home, stay safe," Trent Simon with Morgan County EMA said.

Tuesday night, there were reports of icy spots across Beltline Road, but crews responded quickly and sanded the area.