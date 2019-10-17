‘One size does not fit all:’ Morgan County superintendent concerned over Literacy Act

Some North Alabama school districts are raising concerns about a new literacy law. In just two years, third graders will have to meet a certain level of reading proficiency, or they will get held back.

At Priceville Elementary in Morgan County, the focus is on those first graders to make sure they are up to the state's new standards for literacy. The problem is, there is still uncertainty on what exactly those standards are and where funding will come from to keep up with required programs.

"The issue is, we're trying to, use an old term, get the cart before the horse," Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he is all for improving literacy statewide. However, he believes the Alabama Literacy Act, signed by Governor Kay Ivey this year, does not consider each type of district.

"So, there's a lot of different systems we need to look at, because one size does not fit all," Hopkins said.

He said one problem Morgan County will face is funding reading intervention and summer camps.

"There's no funding for the teachers that would be involved in this, no funding for transportation if that's going to be involved," Cherie Humphries, the district's director of elementary education, said.

Humphries used to be a principal. She said there are still many important details unknown.

"Teachers are feeling a little stressed, and districts and schools, because the core program, what will that be?" Humphries asked. "You know the task force is generating a list for our district that we can use. We don't have that yet."

They also do not know what the benchmark will be for proficient third grade reading, or how it will be measured. However, Priceville Elementary is proactive. An educator and reading specialist, Bonnie Ozbolt, said they are setting up these first graders for success.

"I came up with a team, a literacy team, to kind of brain storm, look at the Literacy Act, problem solve, brainstorm and figure out ways we are going to make some changes at our school," Ozbolt said.

She said she is hopeful her students will thrive, regardless of what standards the state sets.

"If you can get kids to read and enjoy reading and love reading, then that's the greatest gift you can give a child at all," Ozbolt said.

The state does have a task force overseeing the law. In the spring, third graders will take a new test, which could determine the score future students will need to advance to fourth grade.

In the meantime, Morgan County said it will likely have to dip into reserves to offer summer reading camps.