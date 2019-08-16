Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching woods for 2 missing women

The Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were last seen entering the woods in the Lacey's Spring Area.
Deputies say the first woman was last seen entering the woods at around 1 p.m. The second woman entered the woods at around 4 p.m.
Deputies responded to the scene on Pricne Circle at 4:11 p.m. Rescue squads, search dogs and a helicopter are all being used in the search.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.
