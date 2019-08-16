Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing women Full Story

Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching woods for 2 missing women

The two women were last seen entering the woods in the Lacey's Spring Area.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were last seen entering the woods in the Lacey's Spring Area. 

Deputies say the first woman was last seen entering the woods at around 1 p.m. The second woman entered the woods at around 4 p.m. 

Deputies responded to the scene on Pricne Circle at 4:11 p.m. Rescue squads, search dogs and a helicopter are all being used in the search. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll keep you updated as soon as we learn more information. 

