Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching woods for 2 missing women

The Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were last seen entering the woods in the Lacey's Spring Area.

Deputies say the first woman was last seen entering the woods at around 1 p.m. The second woman entered the woods at around 4 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene on Pricne Circle at 4:11 p.m. Rescue squads, search dogs and a helicopter are all being used in the search.

