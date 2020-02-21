Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office looking for two men who robbed Dollar General

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men suspected in the robbery of a Dollar General in Somerville.

Surveillance footage shows one man walk into Dollar General with a ski mask and dark clothing on. Another man walks follows him but stays by the door.

The sheriff's office says that two armed men were able to walk into the store during store hours. They got away with cash and some cigarettes.

"That's crazy! Like the Somerville right here?," asks Katlyn Owen, who lives in Morgan County.

WAAY 31 also spoke with other people who know the store and are shocked by it.

"It's not like a place like oh I got to have a friend to go with me at night because I'm going to get jumped. You don't think about that," says Jessie Privett, who lives in Morgan County.

"I hope they've been identified or the store owner had a camera!," says Pedie Radowski, who also lives in Morgan County.

It's a surprise to many that an armed robbery could happen in Somerville.

But on Thursday night surveillance video shows the two suspects who stole items from the store.

For about 5 minutes the men are in the store and the suspect standing by the door even picks up a shopping basket and puts it back, before they both run out.

"That's pretty scary because what if they just hit another place that we're not expecting?" says Privett.

The sheriff's office says it's difficult to identify who the men are from the video. But the suspect standing by the door is wearing a distinct red hat with blue lining on it.

"You think it's such a small town and then you think it happens and then it happens you don't know what to do," says Privett.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information to contact them.