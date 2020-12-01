Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing

The Morgan County sheriff's office is investigating a stabbing.
Deputies responded to the scene off of Key Turney Road. That's in central Morgan County, about 8 miles East of Falkville.
We're working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.
Deputies responded to the scene off of Key Turney Road.
The Morgan County sheriff's office is investigating a stabbing.
Deputies responded to the scene off of Key Turney Road. That's in central Morgan County, about 8 miles East of Falkville.
We're working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|33064
|500
|Mobile
|19951
|362
|Madison
|13596
|148
|Tuscaloosa
|13246
|154
|Montgomery
|12435
|236
|Shelby
|10616
|77
|Baldwin
|8890
|98
|Lee
|7814
|66
|Morgan
|6861
|50
|Etowah
|6439
|66
|Calhoun
|6430
|121
|Marshall
|6353
|55
|Houston
|5377
|38
|DeKalb
|4922
|36
|Cullman
|4515
|42
|Limestone
|4333
|45
|St. Clair
|4325
|55
|Lauderdale
|4223
|54
|Elmore
|4129
|64
|Walker
|3710
|111
|Talladega
|3593
|54
|Jackson
|3298
|23
|Colbert
|3296
|42
|Blount
|2997
|40
|Autauga
|2780
|42
|Franklin
|2564
|34
|Coffee
|2483
|15
|Dale
|2362
|54
|Chilton
|2274
|38
|Dallas
|2268
|32
|Russell
|2238
|3
|Covington
|2204
|34
|Escambia
|1989
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1843
|91
|Chambers
|1779
|50
|Pike
|1599
|14
|Clarke
|1598
|19
|Marion
|1436
|36
|Winston
|1351
|23
|Lawrence
|1316
|36
|Pickens
|1257
|18
|Geneva
|1243
|8
|Marengo
|1231
|24
|Bibb
|1196
|17
|Barbour
|1178
|11
|Butler
|1178
|42
|Randolph
|1049
|21
|Cherokee
|1034
|24
|Hale
|978
|31
|Fayette
|925
|16
|Washington
|922
|19
|Clay
|920
|24
|Henry
|875
|6
|Lowndes
|802
|29
|Monroe
|790
|11
|Cleburne
|778
|14
|Macon
|745
|22
|Crenshaw
|720
|30
|Bullock
|702
|19
|Perry
|690
|6
|Lamar
|689
|8
|Conecuh
|688
|14
|Wilcox
|642
|18
|Sumter
|586
|22
|Greene
|428
|18
|Choctaw
|427
|13
|Coosa
|354
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|48561
|673
|Davidson
|43546
|421
|Knox
|19358
|150
|Rutherford
|18248
|163
|Hamilton
|17311
|153
|Williamson
|11680
|80
|Sumner
|10123
|137
|Out of TN
|8110
|56
|Wilson
|7779
|80
|Montgomery
|6915
|85
|Sullivan
|6641
|101
|Washington
|6272
|108
|Maury
|6106
|67
|Putnam
|6009
|82
|Blount
|5752
|61
|Bradley
|5469
|35
|Madison
|5445
|111
|Sevier
|5121
|33
|Unassigned
|4888
|22
|Robertson
|3895
|53
|Tipton
|3753
|39
|Hamblen
|3607
|61
|Gibson
|3320
|65
|Dyer
|3254
|51
|Greene
|3248
|72
|Anderson
|3107
|29
|Dickson
|3004
|34
|Coffee
|2886
|42
|Carter
|2860
|57
|Bedford
|2851
|32
|Lawrence
|2761
|34
|Obion
|2717
|51
|McMinn
|2679
|55
|Cumberland
|2665
|36
|Roane
|2439
|29
|Warren
|2431
|20
|Jefferson
|2365
|33
|Loudon
|2348
|19
|Fayette
|2302
|39
|Hardeman
|2278
|37
|Monroe
|2232
|44
|Weakley
|2217
|37
|Franklin
|2179
|35
|Lauderdale
|2080
|23
|Hawkins
|2040
|34
|Wayne
|1946
|10
|Trousdale
|1915
|12
|Henderson
|1901
|34
|Macon
|1860
|28
|White
|1808
|18
|Rhea
|1801
|32
|Hardin
|1800
|25
|Marshall
|1796
|22
|Carroll
|1785
|34
|Lincoln
|1662
|17
|Haywood
|1658
|30
|Cheatham
|1653
|17
|Cocke
|1653
|30
|Campbell
|1603
|23
|Henry
|1593
|19
|Overton
|1564
|35
|Giles
|1502
|49
|Smith
|1477
|20
|Johnson
|1449
|23
|McNairy
|1424
|33
|Fentress
|1244
|20
|Hickman
|1216
|19
|DeKalb
|1204
|22
|Bledsoe
|1189
|5
|Lake
|1178
|6
|Crockett
|1171
|26
|Marion
|1122
|19
|Scott
|1119
|7
|Grainger
|1050
|17
|Chester
|1042
|21
|Decatur
|961
|12
|Unicoi
|902
|26
|Claiborne
|897
|9
|Benton
|842
|14
|Grundy
|792
|14
|Cannon
|786
|4
|Lewis
|777
|14
|Morgan
|762
|6
|Humphreys
|741
|8
|Union
|737
|5
|Jackson
|694
|10
|Polk
|694
|15
|Stewart
|610
|15
|Houston
|592
|20
|Clay
|560
|18
|Sequatchie
|546
|5
|Meigs
|510
|13
|Perry
|492
|21
|Moore
|404
|3
|Pickett
|395
|13
|Van Buren
|379
|2
|Hancock
|183
|3