Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Woman bitten by snake had prior warrant

Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The woman had a warrant, so after she's treated at the hospital, the sheriff's office says she'll be taken to jail.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 3:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (4:41 p.m.) A Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy tells WAAY 31 the female bitten by a snake is a woman most likely in her thirties.

The sheriff's office previously tweeted that the female was a young girl.

According to a sheriff's deputy, the woman was hiking in the woods off of Herman Bailey Road when she came upon a snake. The deputy says the snake scared her and when she fell into a creek, the snake fell with her. We're told she was screaming, and a woman heard and called 911.

The sheriff's office arrived to the area about an hour after the bite is said to have happened. The deputy says the woman kept the snake inside a sock so they could determine whether or not it was poisonous.

The sheriff's office says the snake didn’t appear to be poisonous, but they took the woman to Decatur-Morgan Hospital just in case. She had a warrant, so after she’s treated at the hospital, the sheriff's office says she’ll be taken to jail. The charge is for a misdemeanor.

---------

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies are responding to a report of a young girl being bitten by a snake on Herman Bailey Road in the Cotaco area.

The sheriff's office says the girl is in a secluded area, and deputies at the scene have called for a rescue squad. 

