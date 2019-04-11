Clear

Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect found hiding under bed, arrested on felony warrants

Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was taken into custody on two outstanding felony warrants out of Cullman County and Arab.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, on Wednesday, officials responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Collins Hill Road in Somerville.

The sheriff's office says, as deputies were arriving, they saw a suspect entering the residence and in the driveway, they found a stolen tag out of Huntsville on a GMC Sierra pick-up truck that had been reported stolen from Arab.

Deputies entered the residence and arrested 48-year-old Jason Matthews of Somerville, who the sheriff's office says they found hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody on two outstanding felony warrants out of Cullman County and Arab.

Matthews was booked in the Morgan County Jail, pending extradition.

