Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect found hiding under bed, arrested on felony warrants

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, on Wednesday, officials responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Collins Hill Road in Somerville.

The sheriff's office says, as deputies were arriving, they saw a suspect entering the residence and in the driveway, they found a stolen tag out of Huntsville on a GMC Sierra pick-up truck that had been reported stolen from Arab.

Deputies entered the residence and arrested 48-year-old Jason Matthews of Somerville, who the sheriff's office says they found hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody on two outstanding felony warrants out of Cullman County and Arab.

Matthews was booked in the Morgan County Jail, pending extradition.