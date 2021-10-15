Clear

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man charged after using baseball bat in domestic violence assault

David Elliot Simmons

Deputies said they found a bat at the scene with a long brown hair on it that matched the victim’s hair.

A Falkville man faces domestic violence charges after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he hit the victim with his fists and a baseball bat.

David Elliot Simmons, 54, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with domestic violence-assault, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 500 block of Jewel Lasselle Road in Falkville. The victim said Simmons “assaulted her with his fist and hit her in the head with a baseball bat,” according to the release.

The victim had a cut and several bruises on the top of her head.

Simmons was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

