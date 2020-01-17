Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office App Coming Soon

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is coming out with a new app, and people in Decatur told me they can't wait to download it.

"Today's society they live by their phones. Everybody always have a phone or cell phone, so i think 100 % it would be a good idea," Deon Turner said.

Turner says he can't wait to download the Morgan County Sheriff's Office app. The app has been in development for around a year and will come out soon.

"With the app, you'll be able to get breaking news, updates, if we have to shut down a road, if there is an active shooter or if there's something going on. We can send it out to everyone who has the app and it pops up," Mike Swafford said.

You can also use the app to look up registered sex offenders, the jail roster, even the county's most wanted. People can also submit tips into the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, but Swafford says he doesn't recommend using the app to report crimes.

"When it comes to reporting a crime, it's always going to be best to call. We do have in Morgan County the ability to text 911, which is great. To be able to give out that information to answer additional questions that phone call is key," Swafford said.

People in the community are most excited to have another way to be informed .

"I do think it's a great idea. Like i said, that's where the generation is heading towards and everybody has got a cell phone," Turner said.

The app is ready to go, and has gone through testing. All that's left is finalizing some details to make the app available for download.

The app will be available for free for both Apple and Android devices. It's expected to come out next month.