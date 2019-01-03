According to Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin's attorney, William Gray, her arraignment date was moved from January 10 to Thursday, January 3 at the Huntsville Federal Courthouse. He said she entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge for failing to file a tax return.
Gray said Franklin's sentencing is set for May 13 at 11:00 a.m. and that she faces the maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Related Content
- Morgan Co. Sheriff agrees to plead guilty to failing to file tax return for 2015
- Morgan Co. Sheriff pleads guilty to failing to file a tax return
- Morgan County DA files civil suit against Sheriff Ana Franklin
- Motion filed to postpone Morgan Co. Sheriff Ana Franklin's hearing
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
- Morgan Co. sheriff's office reviewing trustee program
- Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies recovering after crash
- Ex-sheriff pleads guilty to allowing armed inmate to escape
- I-Team: Sheriff releases personnel file on deputy that failed to report incident to DHR
- Special rider makes grand entry at Morgan Sheriff's Rodeo
Scroll for more content...