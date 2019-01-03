Clear
Morgan Co. Sheriff pleads guilty to failing to file a tax return

Franklin faces the maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 2:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin's attorney, William Gray, her arraignment date was moved from January 10 to Thursday, January 3 at the Huntsville Federal Courthouse. He said she entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge for failing to file a tax return.

Gray said Franklin's sentencing is set for May 13 at 11:00 a.m. and that she faces the maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

