Morgan Co. Sergeant not giving up hope as he battles ALS

Imagine getting a terminal diagnosis after serving your community for more than twenty years. That's exactly what happened to Sgt. Chris Dillard with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. He was diagnosed with ALS commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. But he and his family are far from giving up hope.

"In the back of my mind, that was my worst fear," said Sgt. Chris Dillard, diagnosed with ALS. June 22nd, the day that changed Chris Dillard and his wife, Rebecca's lives forever. "I'd actually had a muscle twitch on my shoulder and it would come and go and then it stayed and I went to the doctor and of course got referred to a number of other physicians and finally got a diagnosis of ALS," said Sgt. Chris Dillard, diagnosed with ALS. "It's a hard blow because he's the only person I depend on. He's my rock and to know that ALS is a terminal illness...We've got twenty five years coming up and we were supposed to have another twenty five more, so it's just hard to accept that we possibly won't have that twenty five more," said Rebecca Dillard, Chris' wife. "One of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my forty nine years, was tell my son and my daughter my diagnosis," said Sgt. Chris Dillard, diagnosed with ALS.

Chris said he's already showing symptoms of his disease. "Major muscle and nerve twitching, muscle spasms, muscle atrophy, sometimes he has very slurred speech," said Sgt. Chris Dillard, diagnosed with ALS. "It's hard going from being an avid hunter, always in the woods and avid outdoors man so its just a different life. A different reality," said Rebecca Dillard, Chris' wife.

One of the positives, the support pouring in. "It gives you hope and it let's you know that you're not in this fight alone," said Sgt. Chris Dillard, diagnosed with ALS. Letters, cards and prayers from people all across the US. "The love and support that we've received from our family and friends, and the public, people that don't even know us...Even the smallest gestures that's huge. You don't forget about things like that," said Sgt. Chris Dillard, diagnosed with ALS.

Chris and Rebecca say they're taking life day by day. Making time for the important things, like family and faith. "Just spending more family time together because he could be gone in a blink of an eye," said Rebecca Dillard, Chris' wife. "We take every day for granted, I know I did. I don't any more. The little things. Getting to hold my wife's hand. That's a big deal and so I take every opportunity to think about the things I won't be able to do and I'm doing them now."

